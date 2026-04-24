NBFCs seek access to fraud registry, but may need amendment to RBI Act

The demand over NBFCs access to CFR must be read with Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management in NBFCs, including housing finance companies for FY25; and the draft amendment directions for ‘Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services’ of March 2026.

The Master Directions superseded the previous guidelines from 2016, and are aimed at enhancing fraud prevention, early detection, and timely reporting mechanisms within NBFCs. The directions mandate a robust governance structure, including the establishment of Board-approved policies for fraud risk management and the constitution of special committees for monitoring fraud cases. The draft amendment directions for ‘Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services’ defined mis-selling for the first time. It is also for a 'Code of Conduct’ for the marketing and sales force of lenders. The runaway growth in retail credit, and incentives offered by lenders to employees to meet targets may well be under the scanner going ahead.