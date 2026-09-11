New-age industries fuel corporate capex cycle: SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari

By Siddhi Nayak and Haslinda Amin

Corporate spending on large infrastructure projects is gaining traction in India, with new-age industries such as data centers, green hydrogen and electric vehicles emerging as key credit drivers, according to a senior executive at the country’s largest lender.

“Considering the fact that Indians are one of the largest consumers of data in the world, and the data is pretty cheap, I think we have a need for a lot more data centers, which is why the demand is there,” Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director at State Bank of India Ltd., told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

India has proposed to relax conditions on a tax holiday for Indian data center services, further advancing the country’s strategy to make itself an attractive location as opposition mounts in the US and elsewhere. Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to invest $100 billion in AI-ready data centers by 2035, while Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate plans to plow as much as $110 billion over seven years into artificial intelligence-related infrastructure. Earlier this year, India passed a law exempting tax for foreign cloud service providers who use Indian-owned data centers for their global operations until 2047. Hyperscalers like Amazon.com Inc. are also looking to set up data centers in the country, as government regulations require Indian data to be stored locally, Tewari said.

India’s corporate investment cycle is gaining momentum as stronger balance sheets, improving demand visibility and growth prospects encourage companies to step up spending. A sustained capital expenditure cycle has also strengthened credit demand, giving banks a fresh avenue for growth. SBI, which controls about one quarter of India’s loan market, is seeing investments in sectors like power, real estate, steel, auto and hotels, Tewari said, adding that credit growth is “very strong” across all segments. Bank lending in India expanded 19% year-on-year in July, with companies choosing loans over bonds as a cheaper source of financing. SBI, which held assets worth 76.6 trillion rupees ($803 billion) as of June 30, is considered to be a bellwether for the Indian economy.