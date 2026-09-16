Payments apps flag losses on bill payments via UPI as platform fees banned

UPI apps have so far charged users a platform fee of ₹3-5 on bill payments, such as electricity, water, gas and credit card bills, processed through the Bharat Connect platform, formerly known as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

The objection was raised during the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s UPI Services and Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Third-party UPI apps have objected to the ban on platform fees under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework, saying it will leave them losing money on every bill payment they process through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), sources said.

“Third-party UPI apps are going to have a problem processing bill payments through UPI. Since platform fees are banned, they cannot charge any fee to the customer directly. They already have to pay commission to BBPS which is higher than what they get through UPI MDR,” a senior fintech executive said.

“No, UPI App providers shall not charge platform fee or any other charge for any payment made through UPI. UPI applications are explicitly restricted from levying platform fees on UPI transactions,” NPCI had clarified in a list of FAQs.

NPCI’s new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework, set to take effect on October 15, removes that option entirely.

App players are hoping to offset the losses on bill payments to their share of the 0.4 per cent MDR on other person-to-merchant (P2M) payments above ₹2,000, industry sources said.

Under the new framework, bill payments above ₹2,000 carry a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction, of which UPI app providers get ₹1, with the rest set to be distributed among other participants in the UPI chain.

Bill payments of '2,000 or less carry no MDR, so apps earn nothing on these transactions.