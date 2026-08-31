Private banks' deposit growth outpaces PSBs' by nearly 350 bps at June-end

Deposit growth in private sector banks outpaced public sector banks (PSBs) by nearly 350 basis points at the end of June 2026. Deposits in private banks grew by 13.8 per cent while those in PSBs rose by 10.3 per cent at the end of June 2026, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks outgrew deposit growth by nearly 500 basis points at the end of June 2026.