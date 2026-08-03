Private banks step up FCNR (B) mobilisation with higher deposit rates

According to a senior banker, private sector banks have lagged state-owned and foreign banks in FCNR(B) mobilisation largely because of pricing discipline. As leverage has become more expensive, banks could have mobilised significantly larger volumes but only by sacrificing margins. The key difference, the banker said, lies in pricing appetite, with several public sector banks willing to operate with much thinner spreads to attract deposits, while private lenders have been more selective in balancing deposit mobilisation with profitability. In addition, private banks with relatively smaller overseas franchises have faced constraints in arranging funding lines and leverage for customers.