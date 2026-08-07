Private sector drives ₹26.75 trillion investment proposals in FY27
Domestic private companies accounted for 86 per cent of investment announcements between April 1 and August 5, while ITES led with Rs 14.98 trillion in proposed capexBS Web Team
Domestic private companies accounted for 86 per cent of investment announcements between April 1 and August 5, while ITES led with Rs 14.98 trillion in proposed capexBS Web Team
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:49 PM IST