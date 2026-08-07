Private sector drives ₹26.75 trillion investment proposals in FY27

Data shows that 56 per cent of the proposed investments come from the ITES sector with almost the entire Rs 14.98 trillion capex directed into data centre and AI space by 13 companies. This is clearly the next big thing in the country which will see exponential expansion and involve large investment. The Union Budget also specifically included measures regarding data centres. The second largest investment anticipated is in the conventional electricity space with Rs 6.86 trillion capex envisaged by 7 companies. Interestingly, four of these firms, with an envisaged outlay of Rs 6.5 trillion, will be in the nuclear energy space.