IDBI Bank stake sale setback exposes limits of India's privatisation push

“The government brought a policy in the 2020-21 Budget and promised a roaring privatisation and disinvestment programme. It said it would sell all saleable public-sector enterprises except those in the strategic sectors. That was abandoned because of two reasons in my judgement. First, the government concluded, as it did in the case of farm laws, it was not politically worth it. Second, its managers of disinvestment and privatisation did not have a clue as to how to effect these transactions, especially privatisation, successfully and professionally,” Garg said.