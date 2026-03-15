IDBI Bank stake sale setback exposes limits of India's privatisation push

The government holds 45.48 per cent in the lender while LIC owns 49.24 per cent.
In the government’s original strategic-sale pipeline, with companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Container Corporation of India, BEML, Shipping Corporation of India, and IDBI Bank, only Air India has been privatised so far, sold to the Tata group in 2022 for ₹18,000 crore.
Experts say the difficulty lies not merely in execution but in the inherent tensions within the government’s objectives.
“Disinvestment becomes difficult primarily because the government wants to realise a good valuation for public-sector enterprises. These assets are often seen as ‘family silver’, so selling them at a low price is politically and economically difficult,” said Kavita Rao, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.