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Punjab National Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to ₹5,532 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a 13% rise in net profit to ₹5,532 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

PNB's RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) advances grew by 11.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.62 lakh crore as on December 2025, compared with ₹5.96 lakh crore as on December 2024
Punjab National Bank reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to ₹5,532 crore for the September quarter of FY27, according to a regulatory filing | File Photo
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,532 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.
 The country's second-largest public sector lender had logged a profit of Rs 4,904 crore in the year-ago period.
 The bank's total income increased to Rs 38,185 crore in the second quarter from Rs 36,214 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
 Interest income rose to Rs 34,585 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 31,872 crore in the year-ago period.
 The operating profit also rose to Rs 7,532 crore against Rs 7,227 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.55 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 compared to 3.45 per cent a year ago.
 Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.25 per cent at the end of September 2026 against 0.36 per cent at the end of September 2025.
 Provisions and contingencies came down to Rs 97 crore from Rs 643 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.
 The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) climbed to 97.32 per cent as on September 30, 2026, against 96.91 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year.
 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) also witnessed a rise to 17.95 per cent from 17.19 per cent at the end of September 2025.
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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