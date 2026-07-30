RBI allows banks to link bulk deposit rates to liquidity profile under LCR

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given banks greater flexibility in pricing bulk deposits, allowing them to offer differential interest rates based on the liquidity characteristics of such deposits under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework.

The central bank, however, has retained the broader principle of uniformity in deposit pricing. Interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk deposits, must be uniform across all branches and customers. Banks cannot discriminate between deposits of a similar amount accepted on the same date at any of their offices, the central bank said.

“A bank shall have the freedom to offer differential interest rate on bulk deposits, by considering the differential run-off rate applicable to deposits or unsecured wholesale funding under the LCR framework,” the central bank said.

The flexibility will be available for both domestic rupee bulk deposits and rupee deposits of non-residents. The move marks a change in the pricing framework for bulk deposits, with banks now allowed to consider the applicable run-off rate under the LCR framework while deciding the interest rate offered on such deposits. “The interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk deposits, shall be uniform across all branches and for all customers and there shall be no discrimination in the matter of interest paid on the deposits between one deposit and another deposit of a similar amount, accepted on the same date, at any of its offices,” the RBI said.

The LCR-linked provision allows banks to consider the applicable run-off rate while pricing bulk deposits, while continuing to follow the requirement of non-discriminatory pricing for comparable deposits. The LCR framework requires banks to maintain sufficient high-quality liquid assets to withstand net cash outflows during a period of liquidity stress. Different categories of deposits and unsecured wholesale funding attract different run-off rates under the framework. Alongside the pricing flexibility, the RBI has introduced disclosure requirements for bulk deposit rates. Banks will have to disclose the interest rates payable on bulk deposits on their websites at 10 am on every business day, with a grace period of 10 minutes.

Further, interest rates payable on deposits, including bulk deposits, will have to strictly conform to the schedule of interest rates disclosed in advance on the bank’s website. The revised framework will come into effect on October 1, 2026. The RBI's directions come at a time when HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Monday said its board had issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh each on three senior executives — Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO); Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer (CFO); and Arvind Vohra, group head of retail assets. The action followed an internal review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021.

The action is likely the first instance of an Indian bank board publicly penalising its sitting managing director and CEO, along with other top executives. The issue surfaced after media reports claimed that an internal probe by the bank found that about ₹45 crore had been paid to the state-run MSRDC through marketing expenses classified as “differential interest”. HDFC Bank denied any wrongdoing, saying all matters were handled in accordance with established processes and internal controls. In June, the RBI had released a draft framework proposing to allow banks to offer differential interest rates on bulk deposits based on their liquidity characteristics under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework.