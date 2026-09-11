Another key issue is the remuneration paid to a bank's independent director, which is still not commensurate with the time spent on the board.
“Enhanced compensation will at least create a sense of fairness in compensation,” noted Bhandari.
But Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner, financial services (risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat, argues the challenge in attracting top-quality independent directors is not remuneration alone, particularly since RBI recently increased the fixed remuneration ceiling to Rs 30 lakh, with additional sitting fees.
The bigger concern, in his view, is the risk–reward equation. “Bank IDs face heightened regulatory and reputational exposure while exercising oversight over increasingly complex areas such as credit, technology, cyber, compliance and conduct, despite not controlling day-to-day execution,” he pointed out. He called for greater clarity and predictability around individual ID accountability, pointing out that adverse outcomes trigger supervisory scrutiny, but accountability ultimately depends on the diligence exercised, such as information available, quality of challenge, escalation, use of expert advice and follow-through.