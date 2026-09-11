R Gurumurthy, who serves on the boards of Axis Capital and Religare Finvest, among others, besides having been head of governance at RBL Bank, says: “They (RBI) then expect to see documentation of the Board review, its views and directions to the management of the entity and finally the action taken by the entity in compliance thereof. The Board, more particularly the non-executive directors end up spending a lot of time on ‘tick-the-box’ exercises given the deluge of regulatory paperwork and compliances that need to be addressed." The larger point he makes is that the banking regulator must ensure that the safety of deposits is maintained at all times, fair conduct prevails and systemic stability is not compromised. “Most of their incremental governance-related guidelines stem from these base requirements. Unfortunately, regulatory creep in the drafting and implementation of guidelines, quite often, ends up in almost asking the board to perform executive tasks.”