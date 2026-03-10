Home / Industry / Banking / RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new norms

RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new norms

RBI says banks can declare dividends based on capital adequacy levels, with payouts capped at 75 per cent of profit after tax and subject to CET1 buffers and supervisory conditions

RBI, Reserve bank
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said banks incorporated in India can declare dividends based on their capital adequacy levels, with the payout capped at 75 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) for the relevant financial year.
 
The dividend quantum will depend on a bank’s Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio, with higher capital buffers allowing greater payout flexibility, according to the amended guidelines on declaration of dividend by RBI-regulated entities, released on Tuesday.
 
Banks with CET1 ratios just above the regulatory minimum will not be allowed to pay dividends. Those with significantly stronger capital positions may distribute up to 100 per cent of adjusted PAT, subject to the overall 75 per cent cap of PAT.
 
Adjusted PAT means PAT of the financial year for which the dividend is proposed to be paid minus 50 per cent of net non-performing asset (NPA) as on March 31 of the financial year.
 
The adjusted profit will determine the maximum permissible dividend under the framework. These norms will take effect from FY27.
 
The norms require bank boards to consider several supervisory and financial factors before declaring dividends. They include divergence in asset classification and provisioning identified by the RBI, observations in the statutory auditor’s report, current and projected capital position, and long-term growth plans.
 
Banks must also ensure their regulatory capital remains above the prescribed requirement even after dividend payments.
 
In addition, they must not be under any restrictions imposed by the RBI or other authorities on dividend distribution.
 
For foreign banks operating in India in branch mode, the RBI allows remittance of profits to the head office without prior approval, provided the bank meets the eligibility conditions and its accounts have been audited.
 
In cases of excess remittance, the head office must immediately return the additional amount, according to the norms.
 
However, the RBI has said that certain profits will not be eligible for dividend payments or profit repatriation.
 
They include extraordinary or exceptional income, unrealised gains on fair valuation of Level 3 financial instruments, and profits affected by audit qualifications indicating overstatement of earnings.
 
Banks distributing dividends or remitting profits must report the details to the RBI’s department of supervision within two weeks of such declaration.

RBIdividendBanks

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

