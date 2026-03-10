RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said banks incorporated in India can declare dividends based on their capital adequacy levels, with the payout capped at 75 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) for the relevant financial year.

The dividend quantum will depend on a bank’s Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio, with higher capital buffers allowing greater payout flexibility, according to the amended guidelines on declaration of dividend by RBI-regulated entities, released on Tuesday.

Banks with CET1 ratios just above the regulatory minimum will not be allowed to pay dividends. Those with significantly stronger capital positions may distribute up to 100 per cent of adjusted PAT, subject to the overall 75 per cent cap of PAT.

Banks must also ensure their regulatory capital remains above the prescribed requirement even after dividend payments.

The norms require bank boards to consider several supervisory and financial factors before declaring dividends. They include divergence in asset classification and provisioning identified by the RBI, observations in the statutory auditor’s report, current and projected capital position, and long-term growth plans.

The adjusted profit will determine the maximum permissible dividend under the framework. These norms will take effect from FY27.

Adjusted PAT means PAT of the financial year for which the dividend is proposed to be paid minus 50 per cent of net non-performing asset (NPA) as on March 31 of the financial year.

In addition, they must not be under any restrictions imposed by the RBI or other authorities on dividend distribution.

For foreign banks operating in India in branch mode, the RBI allows remittance of profits to the head office without prior approval, provided the bank meets the eligibility conditions and its accounts have been audited.

In cases of excess remittance, the head office must immediately return the additional amount, according to the norms.

However, the RBI has said that certain profits will not be eligible for dividend payments or profit repatriation.