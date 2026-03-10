RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new norms

Adjusted PAT means PAT of the financial year for which the dividend is proposed to be paid minus 50 per cent of net non-performing asset (NPA) as on March 31 of the financial year.
The adjusted profit will determine the maximum permissible dividend under the framework. These norms will take effect from FY27.
The norms require bank boards to consider several supervisory and financial factors before declaring dividends. They include divergence in asset classification and provisioning identified by the RBI, observations in the statutory auditor’s report, current and projected capital position, and long-term growth plans.
Banks must also ensure their regulatory capital remains above the prescribed requirement even after dividend payments.