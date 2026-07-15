RBI clears Rajiv Kumar's appointment as HDFC Bank part-time chairman

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the bank's part-time chairman for a period of three years with effect from July 15.

Kumar is expected to chair his first board meeting on July 18, when the bank's board will consider its financial results for the first quarter of FY27. One of Kumar's immediate priorities as chairman will be to lead the board's deliberations on the reappointment of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan.

In a regulatory filing, the bank thanked Keki Mistry, who served as interim part-time chairman after Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March.