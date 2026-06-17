RBI liquidity measures drive steep decline in CD rates across tenors

Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have declined sharply across maturities following a series of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aimed at attracting foreign inflows, reflecting expectations of improved banking system liquidity.

Data showed that the three-month CD rate fell 67 basis points between June 5 and June 16 to 6.58 per cent from 7.25 per cent. Rates on one-month and two-month CDs declined by 60 bps and 62 bps, respectively, while the rate on the 12-month tenor eased 34 bps during the period.

Market participants said banks have begun pricing in an improvement in durable liquidity conditions as the measures are expected to bring sizeable foreign-currency inflows into the banking system over the coming months.

"The impact can be seen in the short-term rates and the CD rates will decline further. FCNR(B) inflows should strengthen banks' liability profiles and ease incremental credit-deposit pressures,” said the treasury head at a private bank. Certificates of deposit worth Rs 3.15 trillion are scheduled to mature between June and August, with public sector banks accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the maturities, according to a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). CD issuances had risen to Rs 1.11 trillion in May from Rs 46,000 crore in April, driven largely by public sector banks. However, dealers said expectations of stronger liquidity and lower funding costs have reduced the urgency for aggressive borrowing in the short-term market.