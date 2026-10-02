RBI names Sudhakar Malli executive director, to oversee bank supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sudhakar Malli as executive director with effect from October 1, 2026.Prior to his appointment, Malli was serving as chief general manager-in-charge of the Department of Supervision at the central bank. He has around three decades of experience, including over two and a half decades in the supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies and co-operative banks.Malli has also served in supervisory roles in overseas jurisdictions for around five years and has worked in the area of currency management. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).He holds a BTech degree in mechanical engineering and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).