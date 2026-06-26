RBI's AI risk framework to strengthen governance, oversight of AI models

Ajay Sirikonda, partner and leader (Financial Services Risk Management) at EY India, said the draft guidelines provide Indian banks with a clear playbook for managing model and AI risks, although implementation will be the bigger challenge. Banks that treat AI governance as core infrastructure, he said, will emerge as leaders.

"The guidelines have a channelling effect on AI use cases. They do introduce additional governance and explainability requirements, but primarily for high-stakes areas such as credit, pricing and autonomous decision-making," he said. "Elsewhere, they remove the biggest hurdle — regulatory uncertainty. Banks have held back on AI adoption not just because of the cost, but because there was little clarity on what was permissible. These guidelines provide that clarity. For most use cases, that will accelerate adoption rather than constrain it."