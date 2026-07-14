RBI streamlines bank board agenda to sharpen focus on strategy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued the amended directions aimed at rationalising matters that the board needs to take up so that they utilize their time effectively and for a more focused and qualitative engagement on strategy and risk governance.

The amended directions also require boards to explicitly define matters reserved for their approval and periodically review delegated powers. The revised framework will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

According to the amended norms, the board shall exercise oversight on risk management, policy and strategy, exposures to related entities, and conformity with corporate governance, among others.

“The Chairperson of the Board shall have the primary responsibility for setting the agenda of the meeting,” the RBI's amendment directions noted. RBI said the board would continue to bear ultimate responsibility for the bank's business strategy, financial soundness, governance structure, key personnel decisions, risk management and compliance. The directions said the board should ensure that it receives sufficient information from the management to discharge its role effectively. It shall specify the nature and frequency of information required from the management. “The Board may seek external reports, if needed,” it was proposed. The board may delegate specified matters to board committees or management committees, subject to clearly defined reporting requirements. Boards have also been asked to articulate the matters reserved for their approval and ensure adequate time is devoted to strategy and risk governance.

“The Board shall periodically review the matters to be placed before it as well as the matters delegated to the Board Committees /Management Committees,” the RBI statement said. It said the review shall also include the timeliness of circulation of agenda items, adequacy of information captured in the agenda, time allotted for important matters, etc. Boards have also been directed to specify the nature and frequency of information they require from management and periodically review whether delegated matters, agenda quality, circulation timelines and time allocated to key issues remain appropriate. The revised framework also extends the governance provisions applicable to Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to Private Sector Banks (PVBs), with suitable modifications. The responsibilities of boards and the revised governance practices prescribed under the directions will apply to private lenders on a “mutatis mutandis” basis.