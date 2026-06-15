RBI tightens norms on compulsory bundling of third party products

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened rules governing the sale of financial products by banks and other regulated entities by imposing conditions on the compulsory bundling of third-party products with their own offerings, mandating explicit customer consent and making lenders liable to compensate customers in cases of mis-selling.

The final norms on Responsible Business Conduct (Second Amendment) Directions, 2026, for regulated entities were released by the regulator on Monday. The new norms will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

The changes, introduced through amendments to the RBI’s Master Directions, seek to curb aggressive sales practices and strengthen customer protection amid rising concerns over the distribution of insurance, mutual funds, and other third-party products through banks and non-banking financial companies.

The RBI said banks “shall not resort to compulsory bundling of any third-party product or service (TPPS) with any of their own products or services”. The regulator clarified that where a third-party product is required as a risk mitigation tool, customers must be given the option to purchase it from any TPPS provider of their choice. Many a time, when a bank sells a home loan, it insists on the borrower buying a life insurance policy offered by its subsidiary or joint venture partner. The new rule aims to curb such practices. Moreover, banks have been asked not to fund the purchase of a product or service by a customer — whether its own or a third party’s — through any loan facility sanctioned to the customer without explicit consent.

It must be ensured that bank employees do not directly or indirectly receive any incentive from the third-party service provider, the final norms said. The central bank has also defined ‘mis-selling’ as the sale of a product or service without the customer’s explicit consent, without providing correct or complete information, or by giving misleading information. Importantly, the revised norms introduce a compensation mechanism for customers who have been mis-sold products. “In cases where mis-selling of a financial product/service is established, the bank shall refund the entire amount paid by the customer for purchase of the financial product/service,” the RBI said. “Further, the bank shall also compensate the customer for any loss arising due to mis-selling, according to its approved policy.”

Banks have also been directed to establish mechanisms to seek customer feedback within 30 days of the sale of a financial product to assess whether customers understood its features and associated risks. The revised framework places greater emphasis on customer consent. “A bank shall ensure that products or services, whether own or third-party, are offered or sold to a customer only with his/her explicit consent,” the RBI said. Such consent may be obtained through signed declarations, one-time password-based approvals, digitally recorded confirmations, or other documented means. Where more than one product is offered through a single form, customers must have the option to choose only the products they want.

The directions also target manipulative digital practices, banning the use of “dark patterns” by banks and their agents. The RBI defined dark patterns as practices designed “to mislead or trick users to do something they originally did not intend or want to do”. Banks and their direct selling agents have been barred from deploying such interfaces and asked to periodically audit their digital platforms. The regulator has provided illustrative examples of prohibited practices, including countdown timers creating false urgency, pre-selected add-on products, hidden cancellation options, and confusing consent language. Banks will also be required to publicly disclose the direct selling agents (DSAs) and direct marketing agents (DMAs) engaged by them and ensure that such representatives do not falsely present themselves as bank employees. The RBI said these agents must adhere to a code of conduct prescribed by banks.