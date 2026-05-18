RBI withdraws IFR requirement for banks maintaining market risk capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday removed the investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) requirement for banks maintaining capital charge for market risk under the revised investment portfolio framework, while allowing existing IFR balances to be recognised as Common Equity Tier 1 capital after transfer to reserve or profit accounts.

For regulated entities that will continue under the IFR framework — including urban co-operative banks (UCBs), small finance banks (SFBs), payments banks, and regional rural banks (RRBs) — the central bank said the minimum IFR requirement will now be assessed only on balance sheet dates instead of on a continuous basis.

The RBI issued the final amendment directions after examining stakeholder feedback on the draft norms released on April 8. The draft directions had proposed removing IFR requirements for bank categories maintaining capital charge for market risk and following revised norms on the classification, valuation, and operation of investment portfolios. The proposals also sought to harmonise IFR-related instructions across regulated entities. Under the final norms, commercial banks exempted from IFR requirements can transfer outstanding IFR balances below the line to statutory reserve, general reserve, or the balance in the profit and loss account, which will then qualify as Tier 1 capital.

Following stakeholder feedback, the RBI clarified that foreign banks operating in branch mode in India may transfer IFR balances to “statutory reserve kept in Indian books” or “remittable surplus retained in Indian books which is not repatriable so long as the bank functions in India”. For UCBs, the RBI clarified the accounting treatment in cases where IFR balances exceed regulatory thresholds. It said the accounting treatment prescribed under Paragraph 154(3) of the investment portfolio directions must be followed in all scenarios, including those where IFR balances are above the threshold. In such cases, UCBs may draw down excess balances below the line at their discretion.

The central bank rejected requests seeking exemption from IFR requirements for Tier 1 and Tier 2 UCBs. Stakeholders had argued that smaller UCBs should be exempt and that the investment depreciation reserve (IDR) and IFR serve the same purpose. Rejecting the request, the RBI said the criteria for dispensing with IFR requirements for certain bank categories were based on maintaining capital charge for market risk and the applicability of revised investment guidelines — conditions not met by UCBs. “Any distinction based on the size of the regulated entity may not be desirable, as all entities are exposed to market risk on their investments in the mark-to-market portfolio,” the RBI said.

The regulator also said the IDR and IFR “serve distinct purposes, as the former is a provision against investment depreciation, while the latter is a reserve”. The RBI also rejected requests from SFBs seeking removal of IFR requirements on the grounds that such lenders already maintain higher capital adequacy ratios than commercial banks. The central bank said SFBs are not required to maintain capital charge for market risk under existing norms and therefore do not meet the criteria for removal of IFR requirements. The RBI also clarified that transfers to IFR by SFBs and payments banks must be made from net profit after mandatory appropriations.