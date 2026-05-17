Real-time risk scores on cards for digital payments to track fraud

Bank deposits made digitally will soon be assigned “scores” on a real time basis, said K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO of Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC). The move will aim to check the so-called mule accounts.

Mule accounts are existing bank accounts that are used by cyber criminals for illegal transactions such as parking money from cyber frauds, including digital arrests, impersonation, and investment and financial frauds.

Assigning a risk score to a digital transaction — just like the ones for loan accounts — is the second phase of a project conceived by the Reserve Bank of India’s Innovation Hub. The project will be implemented by the IDPIC with the primary mandate to detect, prevent, and analyse fraud in India's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem in real time.

Already, six banks — four public and two private sector lenders — have been integrated with the registry infrastructure. IDPIC will be the nodal agency to maintain the registry.

The RBI Innovation Hub, or RBIH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI, has created the mulehunter.ai tool, aimed at helping create a suspects’ registry. Once a bank has identified a mule account, the information is maintained in this registry and shared among banks.

“Unless you stop opening of money mule accounts, it will be difficult to control cyber frauds… ultimately money is routing through these accounts only,” said Raju.

“We will be the nodal organization to maintain this suspected registry and integrate with all other entities like banks,” Raju told Business Standard during an interaction.

While opening new accounts, banks can check if the name appears in any mule data. In case it does, the bank can conduct enhanced due diligence, Raju said.

IDPIC will soon have a ‘kick off’ meeting with the banking regulator and the Innovation Hub to decide the protocols for shifting the operations to them.