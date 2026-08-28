Recovery for lenders from personal guarantors picks up: IBBI data

Lenders are making progress in recovering dues from majority shareholders who stand as guarantors to the debt raised by their companies, but the recovery still remains a trickle when compared to what those businesses owe to banks, showed latest data available from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the rule maker.

Data showed that lenders recovered ₹234.56 crore at the end of June, 2026 from 64 instances of debt resolution of personal guarantors since they were brought under the bankruptcy code in FY20.

This represents just 1 per cent of the total claims of banks admitted by bankruptcy tribunals, data showed.

The June quarter figure is a jump from the ₹102.78 crore recovered from 44 cases at the end of March, which accounted for 2.16 per cent of the total claims admitted up to that period.

Recovery has been stagnant for two years up to end of March.

The fall in recovery percentage in June indicates admission of more claims by tribunals in the June quarter.

Data indicates the eagerness lenders are showing in pursuing shareholder guarantors to recover dues from the companies, which is making a beginning but has a long way to go.