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SBI approves proposal to raise ₹60,000 cr in FY27 via debt instruments

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing

SBI, banks
Shares of SBI were trading at ₹1,040.25, up 1.39 per cent over previous close on BSE | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹60,000 crore in the current fiscal through the issue of debt instruments.

The funds would be raised either in rupee and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments like long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI were trading at ₹1,040.25, up 1.39 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :sbiSBI bondsBondsFundraising

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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