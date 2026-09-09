SBI cautions customers ahead of September 11 nationwide bank strike

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has advised customers to complete important banking transactions before September 11, when the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a one-day bank strike.

In a customer advisory, SBI said it was making arrangements to provide essential services during the strike, but urged customers to use alternative banking channels for their banking needs.

Customers have been advised to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash requirements and Customer Service Points (CSPs) for other banking services.

The bank has also asked customers to make use of digital channels such as Internet Banking, YONO, mobile banking and UPI.