SBI's dollar debt sale prompts Bank of Baroda to test waters: Bankers

India's Bank of Baroda is considering dollar funding, a day after ​its peer State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, received strong demand for its foreign-currency bonds, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.

BOB, India's second-largest state-run lender by assets, plans to raise funds through a dual-tranche bond issue maturing in ‌three years and five years, and ​has provided initial guidance.

The bank ​has offered a spread of 120 basis points above US Treasury for ​the three-year option and 130 bps on the five-year sale, the bankers added, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

BOB did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment. "Ideally, they are ​eyeing $500 million through each maturity, but if the cutoffs are aggressive, they could ‌choose to upsize one of the maturities," one of the bankers ​quoted above said. Indian banks have been making a beeline for dollar issues after the Reserve Bank of India's swap facility announced in June made overseas borrowing cheaper. State Bank of ‌India on Wednesday raised $500 million ​through a five-year issue at ‌5.25% coupon payable semi-annually. The issue was sold at a spread of ‌88 bps over Treasuries, sharply lower from a guidance of 120 bps, ​with bidding nearly touching $2.5 billion.