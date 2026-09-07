SBM Bank India eyes 26% stake sale to fund expansion, growth plans

SBM Bank (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd, is exploring a 26 per cent stake sale, and the proceeds would be utilised for the expansion of its Indian operations, the bank's ED and CFO, Amit Jagdhari, said.

"The bank has appointed a consultant for the process, and we are at the Expression of Interest stage. As you know, there are very regulatory processes involved, so it is very difficult to give a timeline," he said.

He clarified that the money realised from the stake sale would be deployed as growth capital for SBM Bank (India).

He further said the parent entity has infused Rs 75 crore in June, while another Rs 75 crore is coming later this month to grow the business.