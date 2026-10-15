SC ruling on Yes Bank AT-1 bonds may hit capital, net worth and profits

In the first scenario, restoration of the ₹8,415 crore principal without coupon arrears would reduce the bank’s net worth by 16 per cent to ₹43,923 crore and its CET-1 ratio by around 250 basis points to 11.5 per cent. The brokerage estimates that the principal amount alone is equivalent to 2.4 times the bank’s financial year 2026 (FY26) profit after tax.

The impact would be greater if coupon arrears were also payable. Including an estimated ₹5,090 crore in accumulated coupons, calculated using simple interest from March 14, 2020, would take the total amount to around ₹13,500 crore, or 3.9 times the bank’s FY26 net profit. Under this scenario, Yes Bank’s net worth would decline by 26 per cent to ₹38,833 crore, while its CET-1 ratio would fall to 10 per cent. Although this would remain above the regulatory minimum, the bank’s buffer to support further growth would be significantly reduced, Anand Rathi said.