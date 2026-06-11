Sebi pushes back merchant banker SBU and net worth norms deadlines

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timelines for merchant bankers to comply with certain provisions related to separate business units (SBUs), net worth and liquid net worth requirements, citing operational challenges faced by the industry.

Under the revised timelines, merchant bankers will now have until December 31 to transfer activities to separate business units in accordance with Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations. Earlier, the deadline was July 3, according to a circular issued by the markets regulator.

Further, the Phase I compliance deadline for enhanced net worth requirements has been extended to March 31, 2027, from January 2, 2027. The Phase II deadline has been shifted to March 31, 2028, from January 2, 2028.