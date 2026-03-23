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SIDBI withdraws bond issue; Indian, Union Bank raise ₹8,000 crore

SIDBI withdrew its ₹6,000 crore bond issue amid high yield demands, while Indian Bank and Union Bank raised ₹8,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds

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SIDBI’s base issue was ₹1,500 crore with a green shoe option of ₹4,500 crore | (Photo: Wikipedia)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
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While Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday withdrew its planned ₹6,000 crore five-year bond issuance after investors demanded higher yields than it was willing to accept, state-owned lenders Indian Bank and Union Bank of India together raised ₹8,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds at 7.15–7.16 per cent. This came on a day when the 10-year government securities yield rose 10 basis points to close at 6.84 per cent.
 
SIDBI’s base issue was ₹1,500 crore with a green shoe option of ₹4,500 crore. For the five-year issuance, SIDBI received bids in the range of 7.65–7.90 per cent, aggregating around ₹1,500–2,100 crore against a total issue size of ₹6,000 crore. SIDBI had earlier rejected bids on March 4, when it received bids at around 7.40 per cent for a ₹5,000 crore issuance with a maturity of about 3.4 years.
 
The 10-year G-Sec yield moved up sharply to 6.88 per cent intraday, a 14-basis-point increase over Friday’s closing, reflecting inflation fears, oil shock, and global uncertainty.
 
“PSU bank primary issuances continue to see strong demand — and more importantly, stable pricing. PSU bank bond pricing remains anchored in a tight 7.05–7.16 per cent band — with spreads not adjusting to the underlying uncertainty. At the same time, several PSU bond issuances, especially shorter tenor papers, are seeing weak investor interest and, in many cases, are being withdrawn. In the current environment, execution is no longer automatic. Only those issuers who have engaged deeply with institutional investors and built demand visibility before launch are successfully closing deals,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.
 
“This is less about market comfort and more about institutional compulsions meeting timing. Very large institutional investors like provident and pension funds are in a race to deploy capital before financial year-end. Regulatory requirements are driving allocation decisions, leading to strong absorption of select supply,” he said.
 

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Topics :SIDBIUnion BankG-sec yields

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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