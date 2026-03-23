SIDBI withdraws bond issue; Indian, Union Bank raise ₹8,000 crore

“PSU bank primary issuances continue to see strong demand — and more importantly, stable pricing. PSU bank bond pricing remains anchored in a tight 7.05–7.16 per cent band — with spreads not adjusting to the underlying uncertainty. At the same time, several PSU bond issuances, especially shorter tenor papers, are seeing weak investor interest and, in many cases, are being withdrawn. In the current environment, execution is no longer automatic. Only those issuers who have engaged deeply with institutional investors and built demand visibility before launch are successfully closing deals,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.