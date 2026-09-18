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Small retailers may pass on 0.4% UPI MDR, shift to bank transfers

Industry bodies say small retailers could seek to avoid the 0.4 per cent UPI MDR by shifting to bank transfers, splitting transactions or passing on the cost

UPI, PAYMENT
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Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
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Micro, medium and small retailers and traders will look at various ways to avoid paying the 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR), according to various industry bodies, either by passing it on to customers or opting for bank transfers to avoid Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.
 
The government and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the new MDR framework on September 15, and it will come into effect from October 15.
 
Fast-moving consumer goods body All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for the MDR to be reconsidered as it will disproportionately affect India's millions of small retailers, distributors and other low-margin businesses.
 
AICPDF national president Dhairyashil H Patil said in a press release, “UPI is one of India's most significant indigenous technological achievements. It has transformed the country's payment ecosystem and brought digital payments to millions of merchants and consumers. We must protect what made UPI successful—simplicity, affordability, accessibility and universal acceptance.”
 
Retailers Association of India (RAI) also said that 80 per cent of India’s retail market consists of small and medium retailers.
 
Smaller retailers will look for various ways to avoid paying the MDR, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer at RAI, explained.
 
He said, “Most retailers' net profit margin is in the range of 2-3 per cent and charging 0.4 per cent MDR on that could mean a significant hit on their profits.”
 
Rajagopalan further explained that if a retailer takes half of its payments via UPI and the rest in cash, it still accounts for 0.2 per cent of its net profit margin, which is around 10 per cent.
 
“Retail is extremely sensitive to MDR and every basis point counts. Retailers will also look at increasing bank transfers in order to avoid the UPI transactions,” he further explained.
 
Shankar Thakkar, national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and national president of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, also explained that retailers will either choose to split the transaction or find ways to pass it on to the customer by increasing the prices of unbranded products to cover the MDR cost.
 
Rajagopalan also said that retailers will look at the competitive intensity in the areas they operate in and find ways to recover the cost from the customer, which also includes increasing the price tag of the item sold.
 
   

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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