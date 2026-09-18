Small retailers may pass on 0.4% UPI MDR, shift to bank transfers

Micro, medium and small retailers and traders will look at various ways to avoid paying the 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR), according to various industry bodies, either by passing it on to customers or opting for bank transfers to avoid Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

The government and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the new MDR framework on September 15, and it will come into effect from October 15.

Fast-moving consumer goods body All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for the MDR to be reconsidered as it will disproportionately affect India's millions of small retailers, distributors and other low-margin businesses.

He said, “Most retailers' net profit margin is in the range of 2-3 per cent and charging 0.4 per cent MDR on that could mean a significant hit on their profits.”

Smaller retailers will look for various ways to avoid paying the MDR, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer at RAI, explained.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) also said that 80 per cent of India’s retail market consists of small and medium retailers.

AICPDF national president Dhairyashil H Patil said in a press release, “UPI is one of India's most significant indigenous technological achievements. It has transformed the country's payment ecosystem and brought digital payments to millions of merchants and consumers. We must protect what made UPI successful—simplicity, affordability, accessibility and universal acceptance.”

Rajagopalan further explained that if a retailer takes half of its payments via UPI and the rest in cash, it still accounts for 0.2 per cent of its net profit margin, which is around 10 per cent.

“Retail is extremely sensitive to MDR and every basis point counts. Retailers will also look at increasing bank transfers in order to avoid the UPI transactions,” he further explained.