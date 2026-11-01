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Statsguru: Data centre firms yet to take off despite rising mkt presence

India's data centre ecosystem has expanded over the years, but its share of global funding remains low, while profitability margins and revenue per employee growth continue to face pressure

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India's data centre ecosystem is expanding, but its share of global funding remains limited, with profitability margins and revenue per employee growth posing challenges.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 10:36 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Reserve Bank of India’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Odisha on October 25. This came at a crucial time as India strives to expand its presence in the global data centre market through firms, startups, and facilities. Data centre firms include those providing facilities to data centres. The number of registered data centre startups and firms in India grew from three in 2017 to nine in 2025; the figure was six as of October 2026. However, India’s share of global funding in this sector remained low, fluctuating between 0.003 per cent and 1.87 per cent from 2017 to October 2026. While the US, India, and the UK lead in the share of global data centre firms founded between 2017 and 2026, the US, UK, and Germany top the list for the share of global data centre facilities. By category, data centre providers and equipment held the largest share from 2017 to October 2026. Meanwhile, profitability margins for data centre firms, including Sify, Nxtra, and CtrlS, declined from FY21 to FY26 (till October), while revenue per employee growth remained consistently poor across the board. 
                  
                  
                  
                  
       
 
   

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Topics :Narendra ModiRBIDigital technologyData centrecybersecurity

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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