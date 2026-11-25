Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said Indian non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are likely to see stable operating conditions, supported by strong economic growth and supportive policies that will sustain credit demand and cushion elevated funding costs.

Fitch projected India's GDP growth to remain among the highest in Asia Pacific (APAC), despite a moderate rise in inflation, interest rates and weaker global growth.

The global rating agency had in September projected India's FY27 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent.

In its 'South and Southeast Asia Finance Companies Outlook 2027' report, Fitch said the sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratios should remain broadly stable, supported by a conducive economic environment, sustained loan growth, a shift towards lower-risk secured products such as mortgages and gold-backed loans, and tightened underwriting and controls to manage risk from stronger growth.