RBI reassures on HDFC Bank: What are systemically important banks?

Atanu Chakraborty has stepped down as part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank , citing “ethical” differences with certain practices at the lender.

Following the resignation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that the bank is a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) and has no major governance issues.

“HDFC Bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, professionally run board, and competent management team. Based on our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance,” the regulator said.

What are systemically important banks in India?

Systemically important banks, called Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) in India, are lenders whose failure could severely disrupt the financial system. Their large size, wide network, and deep links with other institutions make them critical to the economy. Because of this, they are often referred to as “too big to fail”.

The RBI introduced the D-SIB framework in 2014. Banks are evaluated every year using systemic importance scores (SIS) and placed into different buckets. Depending on their bucket, they must maintain additional capital buffers in the form of Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1). The central bank also publishes the list of D-SIBs annually. At present, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are classified as D-SIBs. ALSO READ: No material concerns on HDFC Bank's governance and conduct, says RBI For foreign banks classified as Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), additional capital requirements are applied in India in proportion to their local risk exposure.

Why are D-SIBs important for India’s banking system? D-SIBs play a central role in handling deposits and extending credit across sectors. Their stability is vital for maintaining confidence in the financial system. To reduce risks, these banks are subject to tighter regulation, higher capital requirements, and detailed recovery and resolution plans. If a bank of this scale were to fail, it could trigger a chain reaction across financial markets and institutions, affecting the broader economy. The framework, aligned with global standards, is designed to prevent such systemic shocks. How are banks classified in India across categories? Indian banks are grouped in several ways based on ownership, function, and regulation:

Ownership-based classification Public sector banks (majority government-owned)

Private sector banks (majority privately owned)

Foreign banks (overseas lenders operating in India) Functional classification Commercial banks offering full banking services

Small finance banks focusing on financial inclusion

Payments banks providing limited services like deposits and remittances Regulatory classification Scheduled and non-scheduled banks (based on RBI listing)

Differentiated banks such as payments and small finance banks D-SIB status cuts across these categories and is based purely on systemic importance. What is the history and evolution of HDFC Bank? The origins of the group trace back to Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd), set up in 1977 as India’s first dedicated housing finance institution.

In 1994, the RBI allowed private players to enter banking, and HDFC received approval to establish a bank. This led to the incorporation of HDFC Bank in August 1994, which began operations in January 1995. A major milestone came on April 4, 2022, when HDFC Ltd announced its merger with HDFC Bank. The deal combined the country’s largest housing finance company with its biggest private lender. ALSO READ: Who is Atanu Chakraborty, ex-IAS who quit HDFC Bank over ethical issues Post-merger, HDFC Bank has evolved into a diversified financial services group offering banking, loans, insurance, and investment products through its subsidiaries.