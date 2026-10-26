Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 net profit rises 42% to record ₹451 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹451.14 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 42 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹807 crore, up ₹35.17 crore year-on-year, driving operating profit after expenses up 42 per cent to ₹642 crore. The bank’s return on assets (RoA) also touched a historic high of 2.18 per cent, while return on equity (RoE) rose to 16.92 per cent.

"This is our highest-ever quarterly net profit and is driven by higher interest income, business growth and cost control," said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of TMB. He said TMB's expected credit loss (ECL) requirement stood at ₹385 crore as of Q2 FY27. To meet this, TMB has already set aside ₹304 crore, covering nearly 80 per cent of the requirement by fully provisioning for SMA-1 and SMA-2 accounts under ECL norms.