The CEO factory: How ICICI, SBI, Axis shaping financial services leadership

appointment as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, the ICICI group’s influence as a training ground for financial services leadership has grown further. Several of its former senior executives now head banks and other financial services firms, taking their experience from the group’s ranks into leadership roles across the industry. State Bank of India has a similar track record, having produced a steady stream of senior executives who have gone on to lead financial institutions and technology firms. More recently, Axis Bank has emerged as another important source of leadership talent, with a growing number of its former executives moving into senior roles across the sector.