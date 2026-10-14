The fall and rise of IDBI Bank: From bad-loan crisis to the Fairfax deal

The decision to sell a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax was a reflection of the improved relationship between India and Canada over the last one and a half years, following strained ties during former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure.

Mark Carney, who succeeded Trudeau in March 2025, made efforts to repair and strengthen the relationship between the two countries. He visited India in February-March last year — the first Canadian PM to do so since 2018 — on a visit that brought Fairfax back into play.

Now that the government has finally approved — five years after it was first mooted — the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc, parent of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for ₹52,878 crore, this proposed sale marks a turning point for an institution whose history mirrors the changing priorities of India’s financial sector. Its journey has spanned financing industrial development after Independence, commercial banking, a prolonged bad-loan crisis and a recovery that has paved the way for a change in ownership for IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank’s journey has been anything but linear. The legacy is a story of two contrasting phases — its original role in financing India’s industrial development and the subsequent challenge of repairing a balance sheet damaged by bad loans. Established on July 1, 1964, as the Industrial Development Bank of India, the institution was created to support the country’s industrialisation. It operated as a development finance institution (DFI), providing long-term funding for industrial projects, modernisation and expansion, while helping develop capital markets and support industrial growth in less-developed regions. Its role changed as India’s financial system evolved. With commercial banks expanding their lending to industry and the distinction between development finance and commercial banking becoming less pronounced, IDBI was converted into a banking company on October 1, 2004.

The transition broadened its business beyond project financing to deposits, retail lending and other commercial banking services. In 2005, IDBI Bank was merged with IDBI Ltd, and the institution was renamed IDBI Bank Ltd in 2008. The merger of the financially distressed United Western Bank in 2006 added to its operations but also brought the challenge of integrating a troubled lender. The transformation, however, did not immediately produce a healthier bank. IDBI continued to have significant exposure to corporate lending even as a number of borrowers came under financial stress. The bank’s difficulties became particularly visible during the period of rapid growth in corporate lending in the mid-to-late 2000s. A number of large borrowers subsequently defaulted, leaving IDBI and other consortium lenders with substantial losses.

Among the prominent cases was Kingfisher Airlines. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that IDBI officials had overlooked aspects of the airline’s weak financial position while processing loans. The bank’s exposure to the airline became one of the most prominent examples of the risks associated with lending to distressed corporate borrowers. IDBI was also among the lenders to ABG Shipyard, whose loan account became a non-performing asset in November 2013. The bank’s reported exposure was around ₹3,639 crore, according to the CBI’s account of the case. Other troubled corporate exposures, including Videocon and Winsome Diamonds, added to the broader asset-quality challenges facing the lender.

IDBI’s deterioration in asset quality became severe, with more than one-third of its loan book turning bad. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 31.78 per cent of advances in September 2018, while net NPAs stood at 17.30 per cent. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio fell to 6.22 per cent in 2018, reflecting the pressure on its financial position. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the bank under its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, restricting its ability to expand certain activities while it worked to improve its capital position and asset quality. The recovery required substantial government support, with the government infusing around ₹25,000 crore into the bank between 2010 and 2020, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired a controlling stake. LIC completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in January 2019, following which the RBI reclassified IDBI Bank as a private-sector bank for regulatory purposes. The classification did not mean the government had exited: it continued to hold a significant stake alongside LIC.

The bank’s latest financial numbers show the scale of the recovery. Gross NPAs fell to 2.32 per cent in March 2026 from 31.78 per cent in September 2018, while net NPAs declined to 0.15 per cent from 17.30 per cent over the same period. Its capital adequacy ratio recovered to 26.65 per cent in March 2026. IDBI Bank reported a record net profit of ₹9,513 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, up around 27 per cent from ₹7,515 crore in the previous year. Total deposits rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.47 trillion, while net advances increased 16 per cent to ₹2.54 trillion. The improvement has also been reflected in the bank’s expanding business. Its total business crossed ₹6.27 trillion as of September 30, 2026, according to the figures provided by the bank, representing growth of around 18 per cent over a year.

The turnaround does not erase the cost of the earlier crisis. Public capital was needed to stabilise the institution, and the recovery has taken years of provisioning, capital support and efforts to improve asset quality. But the improved balance sheet has changed the question facing the bank: from how to contain losses and restore capital to how to sustain growth under a new ownership structure. The decision to bring in a strategic investor also reflects a longer debate over government ownership of banks. The Narasimham Committee’s 1998 report recommended lowering the government’s minimum ownership in nationalised banks to 33 per cent. The Raghuram Rajan committee’s 2008 report examined options for reducing government control and bringing strategic investors into banking, while stressing the need for stronger competition and governance.

The government gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in IDBI Bank in May 2021, with the objective of transferring management control and reducing the dependence of the institution on government and LIC support. The transaction took several years to progress, reflecting the regulatory scrutiny and complexity involved in finding a suitable buyer for a bank of its size. The proposed Fairfax deal is therefore more than a change in shareholding. It is an attempt to move a bank that once required public capital support towards a model in which a strategic investor assumes management control and provides the resources and expertise needed for its next phase of growth.