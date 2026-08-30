The Sashidhar Jagdishan years at HDFC Bank: Crisis, merger, and scrutiny

Sashidhar Jagdishan, 61, faced one crisis after another during his six-year tenure as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank. He succeeded the venerable Aditya Puri, who had been the bank’s MD from its inception in 1994 until 2020 — 26 years at the helm.

Within months of taking charge, India’s largest private sector lender faced the Reserve Bank of India’s wrath. In December 2020, the regulator barred HDFC Bank from issuing new credit cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated outages in its internet and mobile banking services. The bank took 15 months to resolve the issues and emerge from the restrictions.

The business challenges then moved into the realm of governance when part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in March this year, saying certain happenings and practices within the bank were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics. Chakraborty had served as chairman since May 2021 and had been reappointed for a three-year term from May 2024.

Jagdishan’s biggest business challenge came with the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank, effective July 1, 2023 — the biggest amalgamation in the Indian banking sector. The merger created a funding challenge for the bank: HDFC Bank inherited HDFC Ltd’s large loan book without a commensurate deposit base, pushing its credit-deposit ratio to about 110 per cent. The bank was subsequently forced to moderate loan growth and step up deposit mobilisation, weighing on growth and shareholder returns.

Another governance issue emerged around the bank’s dealings with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). In May this year, The Indian Express reported that an internal vigilance investigation had found that about ₹45 crore was paid to MSRDC during 2023-24 and 2024-25 through marketing expenses classified as “differential interest”. HDFC Bank denied any wrongdoing.

HDFC Bank later said independent legal reviews by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. found no evidence to substantiate Chakraborty’s allegations. The bank appointed former finance secretary and former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman in June this year.

The matter, however, escalated. In August, two law firms filed a proposed federal securities class action in a US district court against HDFC Bank and two of its executives over alleged illegal payments to MSRDC to induce large deposits.

Following an internal review of the bank’s arrangements with MSRDC to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021, the board in July issued warning letters and imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty each on Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, and Group Head-Retail Assets Arvind Vohra. The board concluded that the lapse was not mala fide and amounted to business overreach rather than misconduct.

HDFC Bank’s Dubai operations also continued to face scrutiny. In August this year, more than 75 clients who had purchased Carlisle Luxembourg Life Fund through the bank’s Dubai operations were planning to approach the Prime Minister’s Office, the Reserve Bank of India, and overseas regulators over alleged mis-selling, losses, and delayed redemptions.

Against this backdrop, Jagdishan told the HDFC Bank board in August that he did not wish to seek reappointment and would retire at the end of his current term on October 26. The bank is now accelerating the search for his successor.