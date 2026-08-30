The Sashidhar Jagdishan years at HDFC Bank: Crisis, merger, and scrutiny

HDFC Bank’s Dubai operations also continued to face scrutiny. In August this year, more than 75 clients who had purchased Carlisle Luxembourg Life Fund through the bank’s Dubai operations were planning to approach the Prime Minister’s Office, the Reserve Bank of India, and overseas regulators over alleged mis-selling, losses, and delayed redemptions.
Against this backdrop, Jagdishan told the HDFC Bank board in August that he did not wish to seek reappointment and would retire at the end of his current term on October 26. The bank is now accelerating the search for his successor.
Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance function and became business head-finance in 1999. He was appointed CFO in 2008 and, in 2019, was made the bank’s “strategic change agent”. Before becoming MD and CEO, he was group head, overseeing finance, human resources, legal and secretarial, corporate communications, infrastructure and administration, and corporate social responsibility.