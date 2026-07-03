ToneTag unveils AI banking assistant for millions of small merchants

Deep-tech firm ToneTag has launched eKosha, a voice-enabled business assistant designed to help banks deliver merchant banking services directly at retail counters without requiring additional infrastructure.

The platform uses the company's proprietary edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform payment acceptance devices into banking touchpoints, enabling banks to offer services and engage merchants at the point of sale.

"For the first time, banks have a dedicated, always-on engagement channel embedded at the point where merchants conduct business every day, enabling access to banking services through simple, natural conversations in their own language," said Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag.

Targeted at India's more than 80 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), eKosha enables banks to use payment devices as a merchant engagement channel. It allows lenders to offer banking services and cross-sell financial products without relying on third-party aggregators. The platform supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI), UPI 123Pay and central bank digital currency (CBDC) payments. It also provides merchants with voice-based access to banking services, loans, government schemes and business insights through a single device. ToneTag said eKosha enables banks to use payment transactions as opportunities to engage merchants and offer relevant financial products. The platform also helps lenders gather merchant insights, improving credit assessment and accelerating loan origination.