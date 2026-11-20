“A periodic review mechanism linked to changes in operating cost, similar to the ATM ecosystem will AePS,” said an an industry source. He pointed to the deliberations between the RBI and the Confederation of ATM Industry for linking the ATM interchange fee to the wholesale price index that measures wholesale inflation.

According to Sumita Kale, CEO and senior fellow, Indicus Foundation, AePS pricing should be seen in the larger context of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI): 2025-30. It had highlighted the importance of BCs’ remuneration, their training or expanding the scope of the products and services provided by them. “Since 2014, we at the Indicus Centre for Financial Inclusion have been making a case for improved metrics to track financial inclusion beyond the number of bank accounts and business correspondents, etc, to include data on active/dormant agents, usage of accounts, the quality of service/transactions, etc. Ideally, data on each indicator should be released, as this can help service providers and India’s central and state governments focus their efforts more effectively”, Kale said.