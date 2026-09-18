The larger question, however, is whether the MDR could affect UPI transaction volumes, particularly among smaller merchants. “Some volumes will go down, but you have to remember that transactions above Rs 2,000 are, if I’m not mistaken, a very small percentage in terms of volumes. The remaining transactions remain free. P2P is anyway the biggest category, and even within P2M, most transactions are below Rs 2,000,” the banker said.
“I don’t know how much of an impact this will have in terms of volumes coming down. Some decline could happen because merchants will respond to the charge. There is also the ‘India jugaad’ model — people may start doing Rs 1,700 or Rs 1,990 transactions. All of those things could happen,” the banker said.