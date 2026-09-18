The move has also triggered political criticism. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has argued that even though customers will not be directly charged, the cost imposed on merchants could ultimately be reflected in prices paid by consumers. His criticism is part of the wider political opposition to the new MDR framework.

A senior private sector banker said merchants were likely to eventually factor the additional cost into their pricing, although the extent to which this would happen would depend on market dynamics. “See, with any such eventual charge, one way or the other, it will eventually be passed on to the customer because it is a cost the merchant will absorb for some time and then eventually find a way to price it in. Lived experience suggests that the market eventually finds a way to price it based on who can pay. I have a feeling that will happen over a period of time,” the banker said.