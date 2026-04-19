West Asia crisis: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank flag limited impact, stay vigilant

“We still see some marginal impact, which will play out in Q1FY27, but I do not think it will go beyond that. Our portfolio continues to hold very well. We have not seen any signs. However, the SME players, particularly some of them in certain sectors, have seen enhanced challenges but, with the situation easing, I think they can witness a month or two of sluggishness, post which they will be back on track. So, yes, there is impact but very limited. But the basic demand and positivity, which underlines the economy, continues to be resilient,” Bharucha said.