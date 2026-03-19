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Who led and departed: Tracking key banking exits and leadership trends

HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty quits citing ethical concerns, as spotlight turns on governance and trend of former bureaucrats leading private sector banks

HDFC Bank
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Aathira Varier
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
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HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the resignation of its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, indicating that certain practices at the bank were not aligned with his values and ethics. Chakraborty, a bureaucrat from the 1985 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (Gujarat cadre), previously served as secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and headed the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. We examine recent high-profile departures at the bank and instances of former bureaucrats serving as bank chairpersons.  
 
 
 

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Topics :BanksCompany NewsHDFC BankAtanu Chakraborty

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

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