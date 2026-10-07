Your financial life, one statement: RBI adds bank deposits to CAS soon

Come January 1, customers will be able to view their savings and investments across asset classes in a single monthly snapshot statement, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowing depositories regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to include bank deposit information in their consolidated account statement (CAS) through NBFC-account aggregators (AAs).

“This will enable demat account holders to view information relating to their demat account holdings and bank deposit accounts at one place in the CAS,” the central bank said.

Currently, mutual fund (MF) and stock market investors receive a CAS every month consolidating transaction details across MF schemes and securities held in demat form under a single permanent account number (PAN). Retirement savings held through the National Pension System (NPS), regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), have also been integrated into the CAS. Bank deposits, however, are not currently covered, leaving a key component of an individual’s financial savings outside the consolidated statement.

The move will bring bank deposits into the fold, enabling individuals to get a consolidated view of their financial assets through a single monthly statement. “We are now trying to facilitate information relating to bank deposits across all banks that are already onboarded, while the rest will be brought on board over a period of time, so that the information can be made available to customers through CAS. This will empower consumers. We see a lot of cases of bank deposits getting lost, especially when people die, so this will help address that because you have one consolidated view,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the RBI.

The CAS is dispatched by depositories to investors’ registered email addresses and provides details such as the current value of investments, returns, and expenses and commissions paid on MF investments. Information on e-insurance accounts is also available in the CAS if the details are held in the National Insurance Repository. There are two Sebi-regulated depositories in the country — National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL). Depositories hold investors’ securities, including shares and bonds, in electronic or dematerialised form. According to B G Mahesh, chief executive officer of Sahamati, bringing bank deposits into the CAS could further enable a more connected view of an individual’s financial life. “Together, these steps can accelerate the shift from AA as a data-sharing mechanism to a foundational layer of India’s digital financial infrastructure, enabling financial services to be accessed and delivered more seamlessly across institutions,” Mahesh said.

The move is also expected to improve the ability of financial institutions to profile customers and customise products and services. “The measure will entail better financial profiling of customers, hyper-customisation of services and integration of services across financial services,” SBI Research said in a note. "A consolidated statement from the depositories that brings together mutual funds, bank holdings and other demat holdings will help people prepare their own balance sheets and plan their finances better. Having this information in one place will make it easier to understand their assets and assess the risks in their investments," said Harsh Roongta, founder of Fee Only Investment Advisors LLP, adding that it will also help families trace assets left behind by a deceased investor, including those that might otherwise remain unclaimed. Today, there is no single place where a family can find a complete picture of these holdings. Hopefully, insurance policies and EPF balances will also be included in due course, he said.

Separately, the RBI will introduce interoperability among NBFC-account aggregators, allowing customers to access and share their financial data across different AA providers through a single aggregator of their choice. Both measures are expected to be implemented by December 31, 2026. “This is a step towards integrating information that could previously be accessed through a number of account aggregators. The information was disaggregated, but by integrating it, it is now possible for individuals, as well as other entities such as insurance companies, stock brokers, asset managers and investment advisors, to access the data with the consent of the individual concerned and provide appropriate advice,” Mahesh said.