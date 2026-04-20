10 Indian vessels have transited via Hormuz since conflict began: Govt

A total of 10 India-flagged vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began between the US and Iran, which led to the closure of the narrow maritime chokepoint, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at an inter-ministerial press conference on Monday.

Of the Indian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, the government is prioritising the safe passage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers amid an acute shortage of cooking fuel in the country. Despite the safe passage of several LPG tankers, India continues to face a cooking gas shortage amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

An India-flagged crude oil tanker, Desh Garima, with 31 Indian seafarers on board, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18. The vessel is expected to arrive in Mumbai on April 22. Meanwhile, India’s national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on April 19 to meet the country’s top officials, including energy minister H R H Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister H H Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and national security adviser H E Dr Musaed Al-Aiban. The leaders discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest, said Jaiswal.