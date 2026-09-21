₹19,000 crore Talcher fertiliser project in Odisha turns a corner

To speed up the completion of the much-delayed Talcher Fertilizers (TFL) project in Odisha, the government has started conciliation with China Wuhuan Engineering Co. and appointed former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud as conciliator.

The company’s board has also sought a ₹3,508 crore financial incentive under the Ministry of Coal's newly launched surface coal gasification scheme, sources said.

The financial incentive has been sought as part of the viability gap funding (VGF). According to official sources, the overall progress of the project stood at 72.97 per cent as of August 31, an incremental improvement of 0.21 percentage points.

Meanwhile, infrastructure work has also advanced in the past few months, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the revival of the TFL plant on September 22, 2018, and it was originally expected to begin production in October 2024.

Billed as India’s first coal gasification-based urea plant, the nearly ₹19,000 crore TFL project in the Angul district of Odisha has been battling execution delays for years, with the fresh completion target now revised to December 2027 — more than three years after the deadline set when the project was formally approved.

Both compartments of the raw water reservoirs are complete, and the intake water pipeline to the reservoirs has been installed. Work has also started to mobilise a 2,000-tonne mega crane, with the final notice issued a few months ago.

The ambitious project is being implemented by TFL, a joint venture (JV) of Gail (India), Coal India (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL), to revive the Talcher unit. According to the company’s website, Gail, RCF, and CIL each currently hold 31.85 per cent in the JV, while FCIL holds 4.45 per cent.

The TFL facility, which comprises a 2,200-tonne-per-day ammonia plant and a 3,850-tonne-per-day urea plant, along with a coal gasification unit and associated utilities, has been designed to produce about 1.27 million tonnes (mt) of urea annually using domestic coal as feedstock.