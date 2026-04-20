3 in 4 global leaders to prioritise AI investment despite uncertainty

Artificial intelligence is scaling rapidly across the enterprise, but enterprise performance is not yet keeping pace with the scale of investment. While 95 per cent of organisations surveyed report having an AI strategy, only 8 per cent report established return on investment, said a report.

According to KPMG International’s Global AI Pulse Q1 2026, these front-runners are showing the way on how to deliver meaningful and measurable enterprise-wide value with AI. About 64 per cent already report meaningful business value, highlighting a gap between ambition and realised value.

Organisations are moving beyond experimentation, with 39 per cent now scaling AI or driving adoption organisation-wide. Investment remains strong, with organisations planning to invest an average of $186 million over the next 12 months.

The inaugural Global AI Pulse draws on insights from 2,110 senior executives across 20 countries, including India, spanning technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and the public sector. While most organisations are investing heavily in AI, only a small group (11 per cent) is consistently realising value. This is not because of greater investment or broader deployment, but through how they integrate AI into how the enterprise operates. The widening gap between leaders and laggards is not simply driven by safe access to tools, data, and driving usage, although many see these as key challenges. Learning from the AI leaders, unlocking value requires enterprises to be designed to operate with AI as an orchestrated, enterprise-wide system.

Some of the key findings are: • Leaders plan to invest an average of $186 million in AI over the next 12 months; 74 per cent will look to maintain AI as a top priority even during a recession • 64 per cent report meaningful AI business value, but many struggle with value measurement, governance agility, data privacy, cybersecurity, and workforce resistance • Only 11 per cent are pulling ahead by scaling AI agents across functions and coordinating them across workflows • 82 per cent of AI leaders report clear business value from AI, compared to 62 per cent non-leaders — reflecting a growing performance gap driven by enterprise-wide transformation