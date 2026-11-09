₹7,000 crore bulk-drug scheme in the works to boost value chain

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is drawing up a ₹7,000 crore scheme to boost domestic bulk-drug manufacturing, with a proposal to extend production incentives to existing plants, allow greater flexibility in claiming support, and earmark dedicated funding for research and development (R&D).

Of the proposed outlay, ₹5,000 crore could be allocated to production incentives, with the remaining ₹2,000 crore directed towards R&D, common infrastructure and capital subsidies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

A key departure from the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme would be a shift from product-specific support to a platform-based approach. The proposed framework identifies 52 sets of molecules as manufacturing platforms, potentially covering value chains spanning more than 300 intermediates and downstream active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Another proposed change is to replace the differentiated incentive rates under the existing scheme with a flat rate, calculated as a percentage of eligible sales, for each of the six incentive years.

The proposed scheme could also extend eligibility to brownfield projects, alongside greenfield investments. This would allow manufacturers to seek incentives for capacity expansion and better utilisation of existing facilities, including plants established under the bulk-drugs PLI scheme, the official said.

“These platforms could cover value chains supporting more than 300 intermediates and downstream APIs, moving away from the existing scheme’s product-specific approach,” an official told Business Standard, requesting anonymity.

Products would be classified into three categories — intermediates, advanced intermediates and APIs — allowing incentives to support a wider segment of the manufacturing value chain.

Under the current framework, fermentation-based products receive incentives worth 20 per cent of incremental sales in each of the first four years, followed by 15 per cent and 5 per cent in the fifth and sixth years, respectively. Chemically synthesised products receive a flat 10 per cent annually over six years.

The proposed scheme, sources said, would have an eight-year expenditure schedule, although individual manufacturers would remain eligible for production incentives for six years or for the remaining tenure of the scheme, whichever is shorter.