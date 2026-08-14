7 states plan 1,380 new GCCs, to help create 1.2 mn jobs by 2031: CBRE

Seven states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, have come up with dedicated policies to facilitate establishment of 1,380 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) with a target to create an additional 1.2 million jobs by 2031, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Friday released a report 'The Policy Advantage: Powering India's GCC Growth'.

As per the report, seven states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh -- are targeting setting up of around 1,380 GCCs in their states with a cumulative target of creating about 1.18 million jobs by 2031.

"The speed at which state governments have moved to formalise dedicated GCC policies is unprecedented in India's commercial real estate landscape," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

"This reflects a broader recognition that these centres are no longer a peripheral component of India's services economy, but a central pillar that states are actively competing to host, through targeted incentives, faster approvals and long-term infrastructure commitments," he added. The consultant mentioned that Karnataka is targeting 500 GCCs that will create 350,000 jobs. Maharashtra is aiming 200 GCCs with scope of 400,000 new jobs. The Rajasthan state is looking at more than 200 GCCs with 150,000 jobs potential. Gujarat is targeting over 250 GCCs and expects 50,000 employment opportunities, while Kerala is aiming 80 GCCs with a target to create 160,000 jobs.