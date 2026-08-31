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8 of 19 services sub-sectors post double-digit growth in June: MoSPI

The index of services production released on Monday for the third time on a trial basis showed eight of 19 service categories recorded double-digit growth in June this year.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 5:42 PM IST
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The index of services production released on Monday for the third time on a trial basis showed eight of 19 service categories recorded double-digit growth in June this year.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releases the Index of Services Production (ISP) for the month of June 2026 in respect of 19 sub-sectors, with base year 202425.

Except for air transport, all the categories recorded positive growth in June on an annual basis, a statement by the statistics ministry said.

Air transport declined by six per cent.

Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in June 2026 were Real Estate (24.7 per cent), Retail Trade (18.0 per cent), Wholesale Trade (15.1 per cent), Administrative and Support Services (14.4 per cent), IT and Computer Related Services (13.5 per cent), according to the index.

The maiden sub-sectors trial ISP for April 2026 was released on July 14, 2026. The monthly ISPs are being published on an experimental basis, the ministry said.

The publication of the trial series would enable MoSPI to examine data quality, test its resilience and also receive feedback of stakeholders and users, it stated.

The Indices of Railways, Banking and Insurance subsectors are based on provisional monthly data and would undergo revision on an annual basis, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Service industryeconomy

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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