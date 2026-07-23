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9 mega industrial zones on anvil to boost private investments in UP

UP plans nine mega industrial zones with plug-and-play facilities, skill hubs and employment centres to attract large private investments and boost manufacturing

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
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Dedicated zones will be earmarked for skill development, industrial units, plug-and-play facilities, green spaces, roads and infrastructure, as well as commercial activities | (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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In a bid to attract big-ticket private investments across sectors, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop nine mega industrial zones to integrate skill development, employment, industry, and entrepreneurship.
 
The project will cover all major towns including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Noida, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj.
 
Under the flagship Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone (SVPEIZ) project, each zone will be developed around a hub-and-spoke model, aligning with its industrial strengths, available resources, and investment potential. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be constituted for each hub.
 
Of the 16 SVPEIZ, five centres will be developed by the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department, five by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA),  two by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), two by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), one by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and one by Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).
 
Under the plug-and-play model, entrepreneurs will have access to industrial spaces equipped with power, water and road connectivity, enabling them to commence production in the shortest possible time. This will accelerate industrial investment while generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.
 
Each centre will house skill development institutes, industrial plots, plug-and-play industrial sheds, common facility centres, employment facilitation centres, entrepreneurship support centres, foreign language training, business support services, and modern infrastructure.
 
Dedicated zones will be earmarked for skill development, industrial units, plug-and-play facilities, green spaces, roads and infrastructure, as well as commercial activities. In locations where sufficient land is unavailable, multi-storey industrial complexes and flatted factory models will be developed.
 
Major industrial development authorities — UPSIDA, UPEIDA, YEIDA, GNIDA, and GIDA — will pool the land for this project.
 
Before drafting the framework, senior UP officials visited Gujarat and Maharashtra to study industrial and skill development models developed by the Tata Group.
 
UP Principal Secretary for MSME and Export Promotion Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said the state has witnessed unprecedented growth in investment and industrial activity since 2017. “With rapid expansion of industrial infrastructure, increasing domestic and global investment, and evolving technological requirements, the demand for skilled workforce is expected to rise in the future,” he added. In tandem with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the SVPEIZ model is aimed at preparing the youth with industry-relevant skills and connecting them directly with employment opportunities, he said.
 
   

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Topics :industrial corridors developmentUttar PradeshIndustrial growthInvestment

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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