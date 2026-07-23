9 mega industrial zones on anvil to boost private investments in UP

Under the plug-and-play model, entrepreneurs will have access to industrial spaces equipped with power, water and road connectivity, enabling them to commence production in the shortest possible time. This will accelerate industrial investment while generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.
Each centre will house skill development institutes, industrial plots, plug-and-play industrial sheds, common facility centres, employment facilitation centres, entrepreneurship support centres, foreign language training, business support services, and modern infrastructure.
Dedicated zones will be earmarked for skill development, industrial units, plug-and-play facilities, green spaces, roads and infrastructure, as well as commercial activities. In locations where sufficient land is unavailable, multi-storey industrial complexes and flatted factory models will be developed.