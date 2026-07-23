9 mega industrial zones on anvil to boost private investments in UP

UP Principal Secretary for MSME and Export Promotion Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said the state has witnessed unprecedented growth in investment and industrial activity since 2017. “With rapid expansion of industrial infrastructure, increasing domestic and global investment, and evolving technological requirements, the demand for skilled workforce is expected to rise in the future,” he added. In tandem with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the SVPEIZ model is aimed at preparing the youth with industry-relevant skills and connecting them directly with employment opportunities, he said.