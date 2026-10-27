91Springboard to add 8,000 seats across 3.6 lakh sq ft in five new hubs

Delhi-based workspace provider 91Springboard on Tuesday announced the launch of five new hubs across three key markets — Chennai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) — adding more than 3.6 lakh square feet of workspace and over 8,000 seats to its national portfolio.

"When we approach a city, we will do a density approach over there, which basically means that we will make sure that we target the key micro-markets. We will understand that market better to understand what price points, what kind of products need to be there,” Anshu Sarin, chief executive officer of 91Springboard, told Business Standard ahead of the announcement.

She added that the company would expand into the next market once it had “consolidated a decent amount of presence in that market, which gives us both economies of scale as well as customer choice”. The company's largest addition as part of the expansion is in Thane, with a 1.95 lakh sq ft premium workspace at Centaurus, Hiranandani Avenue. In Chennai, the company is adding approximately 1.35 lakh sq ft across two locations: Mindspace Commerzone in Pallikaranai and Arihant Vaayu in Perungudi. Sarin said the company plans to strengthen its presence in three markets — Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune — over the next six months.