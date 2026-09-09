94% senior executives see rising career mobility, open to new jobs: Report

As India's senior leadership landscape undergoes a rapid change, 94 per cent of executives are open to explore new career opportunities, driven by aspirations for faster career progression, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Page Executive India, part of Michael Page India, Executive Compensation and Talent Trends Report, India's senior leadership landscape is becoming increasingly dynamic.

Executives are seeking faster career progression, broader responsibilities and greater opportunities for impact, even as organisations face growing pressure to keep pace, said the report based on a survey of over 1,200 C-level executives and senior leaders in the country.

The study by Page Executive India, an executive search and senior leadership recruitment company, showed that 94 per cent of senior leaders are open to new opportunities, while 63 per cent are actively looking for a new role and 41 per cent do not expect to remain in their current position for more than a year.

"India's executive market is not constrained by a lack of talent, but by the pace at which organisations can develop and retain it. Senior leaders today are looking for faster progression, greater impact, and clearer alignment between performance and reward," Page Executive India Managing Partner Jon Goldstein said. The report further revealed organisations are moving beyond adoption to focus on how senior leadership embeds artificial intelligence (AI) into operating models, decision-making, and team performance. AI is increasingly becoming integral to senior leadership roles in India, with 75 per cent of executives actively using the technology in their work, while an equal proportion reported higher productivity and 72 per cent saw an improvement in the quality of work, the report said.

"From an executive perspective, the conversation around AI is moving from adoption to accountability. As roles evolve and new skills become important, the ability to identify, develop and retain the talent that can work effectively alongside AI will become an increasingly important leadership priority," Nilay Khandelwal, Senior Managing Director, Michael Page India and Singapore added. Regarding compensation, 65 per cent of executives said they are satisfied with their remuneration while 87 per cent cited pay as a key driver of job satisfaction. However, the survey found that mobility remains extremely high, and compensation alone is no longer enough to retain senior leadership, who are increasingly prioritising career progression and promotion opportunities.